Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.67. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 22,579,920 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Naked Brand Group by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 98,540 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

