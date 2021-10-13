NAOS Finance Achieves Market Cap of $11.66 Million (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00002273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $11.66 million and approximately $946,530.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NAOS Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00070743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00119861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00075463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,469.85 or 1.00370675 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,618.68 or 0.06211913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002814 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAOS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NAOS Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAOS Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.