Napster Group (LON:NAPS) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Napster Group PLC (LON:NAPS) traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). 2,158,978 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.68 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £33.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.85.

About Napster Group (LON:NAPS)

MelodyVR Group PLC develops a music platform that allows users to experience music performances in virtual reality primarily in the United Kingdom. The company delivers virtual reality music experiences and original content to music fans via the MelodyVR music platform, a free-to-download app currently available on iOs and Android smartphones and virtual reality devices; and live-streaming performances in virtual reality.

