NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $66.51

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.51 and traded as low as $64.48. NASB Financial shares last traded at $64.99, with a volume of 675 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.51. The stock has a market cap of $481.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.13.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.42 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from NASB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

NASB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NASB)

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.

