Nasdaq (NDAQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Nasdaq to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nasdaq to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ opened at $197.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.41 and a 200-day moving average of $177.39. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $202.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.27.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.