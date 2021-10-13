National Bank Financial Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target to C$6.75

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Shares of NYSE:FSM traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 129,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,064. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,283,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,572,000 after acquiring an additional 698,750 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 388,251 shares during the period. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $22,038,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 73,971 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 448,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

