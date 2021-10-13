National Bankshares Increases Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$18.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 52.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.79 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.63.

Eldorado Gold stock traded up C$1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.84. 633,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,412. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.69. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.90.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$286.56 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9300001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total transaction of C$31,895.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$99,269.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

