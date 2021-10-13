National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) PT Raised to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSA. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.18.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,516. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

