Natixis Acquires 226,129 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Natixis grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226,129 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $128,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Mastercard by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $4,141,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 35,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Mastercard by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $5.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.36. 91,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,197. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,960,750,357.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 797,580 shares of company stock valued at $299,602,012. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

