Natixis Acquires 437,355 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,355 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.06% of Citigroup worth $92,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.97.

NYSE C traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $69.88. 672,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,579,020. The company has a market capitalization of $141.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day moving average is $71.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

