Natixis Acquires 925,820 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,987,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925,820 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.9% of Natixis’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Natixis owned about 0.06% of Bank of America worth $205,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.98. 1,104,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,401,984. The company has a market cap of $361.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $44.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average of $40.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

