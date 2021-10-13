Natixis Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 500.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.1% of Natixis’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Natixis owned 0.13% of Broadcom worth $260,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

AVGO traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $483.30. 16,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,579. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $490.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.42 and a 1-year high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.