Natixis Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Natixis raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 353.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,430,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115,565 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.7% of Natixis’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Natixis owned approximately 0.07% of Chevron worth $149,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.21. 262,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,558,655. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $207.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

