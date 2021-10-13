Natixis Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Natixis lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 635.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,423 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.14% of Dollar General worth $69,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $1,029,084,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 803.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,142,000 after acquiring an additional 874,979 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,597,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,659,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,112,000 after acquiring an additional 640,039 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.39. 10,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

