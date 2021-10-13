Natixis Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,055,532 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467,668 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.6% of Natixis’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Natixis owned about 0.07% of Apple worth $1,514,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 180,195 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,680,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Apple by 95.6% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 300,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,104,000 after buying an additional 146,688 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 121,751 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,327,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Apple by 11.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 324,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,471,000 after buying an additional 32,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.38. 1,982,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,454,203. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.41.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

