Natixis Buys 140,735 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Natixis raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,735 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.3% of Natixis’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Natixis’ holdings in Facebook were worth $309,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 83,089 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 98.5% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after buying an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 728,300.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 72,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after buying an additional 72,830 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 12.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,875,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $323.32. 339,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,843,584. The company has a market cap of $911.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.94 and its 200 day moving average is $339.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,428,933 shares of company stock valued at $873,860,911 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

