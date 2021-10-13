Natixis Buys 564,827 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Natixis raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 180.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 878,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 564,827 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 0.8% of Natixis’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Natixis owned 0.16% of Caterpillar worth $191,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 39.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 93.3% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 53.6% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $189.21. 84,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,494. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.95.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.