Natixis Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Natixis reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,292 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 74,421 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Adobe were worth $95,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,304,000 after acquiring an additional 46,667 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $5,324,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 128,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 7.9% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Adobe stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $583.90. 29,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,747. The stock has a market cap of $278.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $629.96 and its 200-day moving average is $570.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.