Natixis Cuts Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Natixis cut its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,858,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,453 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.40% of Carnival Co. & worth $101,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 576,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,553,434. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.96.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

