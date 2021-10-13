Natixis Cuts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Natixis decreased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,035,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,576 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises about 0.8% of Natixis’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Natixis owned approximately 0.37% of Marvell Technology worth $177,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $33,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $63.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,418,391. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $67.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.65, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

