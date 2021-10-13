Natixis Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Natixis grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 492,359 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 4.0% of Natixis’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Natixis owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $914,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $220,348,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,006 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $357.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,787,664. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $266.97 and a 1 year high of $382.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.85 and its 200-day moving average is $351.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

