Natixis Has $1.46 Billion Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,658 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 179,594 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.4% of Natixis’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Natixis owned about 0.08% of Amazon.com worth $1,464,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN traded up $16.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,263.67. The company had a trading volume of 66,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,730. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,353.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3,372.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

