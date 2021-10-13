Natixis Has $126.86 Million Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 2.75% of MGIC Investment worth $126,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,779,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 213,676 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 333.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,615 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,874,000 after buying an additional 1,324,574 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,650,000 after buying an additional 4,671,009 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,084,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,745,000 after buying an additional 1,299,779 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 37,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

MTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.