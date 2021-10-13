Natixis Has $138.80 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Natixis cut its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84,725 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.53% of Etsy worth $138,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,867,385,000 after purchasing an additional 384,654 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Etsy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,682,902,000 after acquiring an additional 109,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Etsy by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,280,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,054,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,048,000 after purchasing an additional 54,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,485 shares of company stock worth $17,217,142 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $213.00. 27,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,752. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

