Natixis Has $413.80 Million Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 114.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares during the period. NIO accounts for about 1.8% of Natixis’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Natixis owned about 0.50% of NIO worth $413,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in NIO by 50.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 5.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NIO traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $36.26. The stock had a trading volume of 689,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,744,898. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 2.50.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC dropped their price target on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

