Natixis Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Natixis grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 171.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,460,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,713,070 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.9% of Natixis’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Natixis owned approximately 0.10% of AT&T worth $210,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

AT&T stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,872,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $28.87. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

