Natixis Investment Managers International Buys 2,500 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 36.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

SE traded up $24.54 on Wednesday, hitting $349.44. The company had a trading volume of 148,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,751. The company has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a PE ratio of -97.10 and a beta of 1.32. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $155.10 and a 12-month high of $359.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.33.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

