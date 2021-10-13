Natixis Investment Managers International Decreases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.0% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.5% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 110,300.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $33.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,494.56. 9,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,403. The firm has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29,225.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,786.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,594.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,192.14 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,911.22.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

