Natixis Investment Managers International Purchases New Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 292,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,020,000. Apple comprises 2.4% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.41.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.85. 2,176,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,454,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

