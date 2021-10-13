Natixis Investment Managers International Takes $2.46 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ELAN stock remained flat at $$32.18 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

