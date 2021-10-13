Natixis Makes New $103.20 Million Investment in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,936,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,199,000. Natixis owned about 1.34% of Anaplan as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 92.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after buying an additional 5,319,915 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,840,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,801,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,228,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 87.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,846 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.96.

NYSE PLAN traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $62.66. 16,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,329. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.62.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO William Schuh sold 5,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $362,884.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $2,487,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 463,748 shares of company stock valued at $30,455,145. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

