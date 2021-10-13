Natixis Purchases 641,068 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,134,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,068 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $104,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.56. The stock had a trading volume of 266,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,024,086. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

