Natixis Raises Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Natixis increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,212,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,971 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.66% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $101,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,040 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,071,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,150,000 after buying an additional 67,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,348,000 after buying an additional 847,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,379,000 after buying an additional 140,877 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,205,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,556,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.39.

BMRN stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.03. 7,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,029. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.97. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

