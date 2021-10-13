Natixis Reduces Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Natixis lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,472 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.13% of Equinix worth $96,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equinix by 37.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,734,000 after buying an additional 305,804 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 34.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,312,000 after buying an additional 282,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 800,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,632,000 after buying an additional 251,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,087,000 after acquiring an additional 233,188 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $878.47.

EQIX stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $760.43. 4,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $824.70 and a 200-day moving average of $783.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

