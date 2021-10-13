Natixis Sells 14,215,221 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,843,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,215,221 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 1.0% of Natixis’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Natixis owned about 0.77% of Energy Transfer worth $221,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 278,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 111,146 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,054,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,090,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 91,567 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 124,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,089,828 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $9,993,722.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,828,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,417,134.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 24,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,676,830. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

