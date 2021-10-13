Natixis Sells 23,178 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Natixis cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,178 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up 1.2% of Natixis’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Natixis owned about 0.36% of MercadoLibre worth $276,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 49.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 44.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $733,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,911.22.

MELI traded up $33.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,494.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,403. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,192.14 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,786.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1,594.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of -29,225.00 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

