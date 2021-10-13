Natixis Sells 721,541 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Natixis trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,897,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 721,541 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 3.9% of Natixis’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Natixis owned approximately 0.14% of Alibaba Group worth $883,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

BABA traded up $3.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.39. The company had a trading volume of 333,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,173,789. The company has a market cap of $452.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.92 and a 200-day moving average of $199.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

