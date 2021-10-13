Nautilus Minerals (TSE:NUS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nautilus Minerals Inc. (TSE:NUS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.06. Nautilus Minerals shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 96,969 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05.

Nautilus Minerals Company Profile (TSE:NUS)

Nautilus Minerals Inc, a seafloor resource exploration company, explores and develops the ocean floor for copper, gold, silver, and zinc seafloor massive sulphide deposits. It also explores for manganese, nickel, and cobalt nodule deposits. The company's principal project is the Solwara 1 project located in the Bismarck Sea, Papua New Guinea.

