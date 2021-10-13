NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.37 Million

Equities analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will report sales of $120.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.73 million to $121.00 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $115.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year sales of $475.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.28 million to $478.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $476.11 million, with estimates ranging from $470.72 million to $481.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $118.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.72 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBTB. Piper Sandler raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $51,405.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $171,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBTB opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $42.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.26%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

