Neblio (NEBL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $477,822.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Neblio has a market cap of $23.26 million and $477,822.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00002215 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00057662 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00022898 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005945 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,407,426 coins and its circulating supply is 18,061,436 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

