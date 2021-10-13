Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Neo Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Neo Lithium stock remained flat at $$5.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,085,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,917. Neo Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on lithium salar and brine reservoir complex in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company was founded on January 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

