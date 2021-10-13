NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.27 Million

Brokerages expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will announce $126.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.20 million and the lowest is $125.14 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $125.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $500.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.03 million to $502.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $582.10 million, with estimates ranging from $569.26 million to $594.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million.

Several research firms have commented on NEO. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth $55,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 9.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

