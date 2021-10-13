Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Up 279.1% in September

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a growth of 279.1% from the September 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Neometals stock remained flat at $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday. Neometals has a twelve month low of 0.05 and a twelve month high of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is 0.60.

Get Neometals alerts:

About Neometals

Neometals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Others segments. Its projects include Mount Edwards, ELi Process, and Barrambie Vanadium and Titanium. The company was founded by Christopher John Reed on December 20, 2001 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.