NerveNetwork (NVT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.99 Million

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. NerveNetwork has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and approximately $116,558.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NerveNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NerveNetwork

NerveNetwork (NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NerveNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NerveNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

