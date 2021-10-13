Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.30 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $411.14 million and approximately $20.30 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,283.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,592.15 or 0.06270800 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.35 or 0.00309592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.18 or 0.01033759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00093041 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.76 or 0.00477902 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.53 or 0.00341334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.22 or 0.00300643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,037,542,285 coins and its circulating supply is 28,191,480,258 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

