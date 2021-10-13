NEST Protocol (NEST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.61 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $22.24 million and $3.61 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00044441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.55 or 0.00211711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00094183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

