Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 13,022 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.10% of Linde worth $150,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Linde by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $295.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $152.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $317.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.20.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

