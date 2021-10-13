Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 362,835 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 362,835 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.22% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $154,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.89.

Shares of SHW opened at $291.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $310.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.38.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

