Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 6,727 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.68% of W.W. Grainger worth $155,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.92.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $421.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.00 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $421.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.13.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

