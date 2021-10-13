Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $163.41 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.13% of International Business Machines worth $163,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,914 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after acquiring an additional 883,128 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,988,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after acquiring an additional 664,246 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $140.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.69 and its 200-day moving average is $141.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.75.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

